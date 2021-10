Income is the most important aspect of retirement planning, and Social Security is the biggest income source for most retirees. If you're approaching your golden years, it's wise to take inventory of your cash needs and sources of income. That planning will help you determine the best age to take Social Security benefits, how to spend down your 401(k) or IRA, and how to structure your pension payouts. You need to understand the tax implications of any retirement income decisions you make, so it's important to figure out how your state taxes Social Security.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO