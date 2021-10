Britney Spears took a huge step toward reclaiming her life Wednesday when a judge suspended her father as her conservator. But the pop star had already won a major victory for herself and the many, many other disabled people who have so often been denied their days in court and, with them, agency in their lives by challenging the restraints that had been placed on her. Though Spears rose to fame on her singing, it is the voice she’s used in trying to end her father’s control over her that does the most to free not only her, but also all those who have been in her position.

