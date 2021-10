The San Mateo County Parks and Recreation Department concluded their “Movies in the Park” with the new Disney movie, “Cruella,” as summer came to a close. On Sept. 24, the showing of “Cruella” in Central Park was the fourth and last of the free “Movies in the Park” events each Friday in September. The previous showings were “Onward,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and “Boss Baby: Family Business.”

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO