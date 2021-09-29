Jan. 6 committee unleashes second wave of subpoenas

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 issued its second wave of subpoenas, honing in on organizers of the "Stop the Steal" rally that happened near the White House that same day.

Eleven people were sent letters on Wednesday, including Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and Maggie Mulvaney, a niece of former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. The subpoenas seek documents and deposition testimony.

In particular, the committee took aim at individuals associated with the Women for America First-sponsored public event, at which Trump delivered one of the final public addresses of his presidency on Jan. 6. It also targeted earlier rallies and nationwide bus tours, according to a statement outlining the subpoenas.

The select panel, led by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, said the rally at the Ellipse "in support of then-President Trump and his allegation of election fraud" shortly before the Capitol attack encouraged the crowd to "fight much harder" and "stop the steal."

The subpoenas "seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers," the panel's statement said.

WFAF founder and chairwoman Amy Kremer was one of the 11 who received a letter.

“According to press reports, you, and others working with you and WFAF to organize the January 6th rally, collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results,” the letter to Kremer said.

“Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry," the letter added.

Mulvaney was listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “VIP Lead," the panel said. Meanwhile, Pierson was "reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5th and 6th rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies."

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Jan. 6 panel member who spearheaded the Democrats' second impeachment effort against Trump in connection to the Capitol riot (which ended in acquittal by the GOP Senate), said the committee will now "reconstruct" how the Trump rallies evolved into a violent riot, according to The Hill .

“So we're trying to reconstruct exactly the organizational contours of the rally that became a riot, who paid for it, who organized it, who coordinated it, and what were the relationships between the official rally organizers and the insurrectionist groups that committed the first round of violent acts on that day," Raskin said.

The Democratic-run committee sent its first batch of subpoenas last week, instructing them to produce materials and participate in depositions. Letters were sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Daniel Scavino, former Pentagon and National Security Council official Kashyap Patel, and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon .

Meadows said the panel misplaced its aim, saying it should seek the testimony of Democrats — such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — and suggesting there is more to the story than is publicly known, responding to a report about an FBI informant in the Capitol riot crowd on Jan. 6.

"I can tell you that there is a whole lot that needs to come out," Meadows said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has criticized the select panel as "political" and called on Congress to focus on the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan.

