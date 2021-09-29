Do I have to start the vaccination process over if I wait to get the second COVID-19 shot?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For residents who received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, two doses are required to be considered “fully vaccinated.”. There’s a 28-day recommended time period between when you received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine and when you should get your second. And for residents who received the Pfizer vaccine, there’s a 21-day recommended time period between the two doses.www.wfxrtv.com
