CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Army veteran, mom of 3 gifted new home in Montgomery County

By Maggie Kent and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1iYb_0cCEimRh00

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local Army veteran has a new place to call home. The very deserving woman and her family were gifted a new house in Montgomery County.

The decorated Army staff sergeant and mom of three asked that someone more deserving be provided the home.

But Building Homes for Heroes assured Veronica Halley, she was specially chosen and she was worthy.

On Wednesday, she received the keys to her new home.

"The gratitude that I feel in my heart is something I could never explain. I'm eternally grateful. I will continue to serve, helping out with Building Homes for Heroes because it's truly amazing," said Halley.

Halley served for 23 years before medically retiring in 2019. During her tenure, she completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and won Special Agent of the Year for her work as an Army criminal investigator.

Thanks to nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes and partners JPMorgan Chase, Lowe's Home Improvement, YORK, and Google, she and her children were provided a mortgage-free, move-in-ready home in Glenside.

"Because of families like this, the sacrifices they make for us, they deserve this," said Kim Vesey, vice president of Building Homes for Heroes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Glenside, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Home, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

Woman charged with murdering 87-year-old father, girlfriend at Surf City, NJ home

SURF CITY, New Jersey -- A Pennsylvania woman was charged Tuesday with killing her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his home at the New Jersey shore. Authorities in Ocean County announced they arrested 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan in Landenberg, in southeastern Pennsylvania, on Monday. Heffernan faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.
SURF CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Home Improvement#Wpvi#Building Homes For Heroes#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
55K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy