My parents would warn, “Beware of the fall. You don’t know what lies there.” From youth, we are instilled with the fear of the fall. The potential threats that lie within the unknown darkness. It is enforced so far into our minds, that we forget it’s there. Until we are stuck within the moment, the fear is a subconscious feeling of dread that we don’t notice. It plagues our minds and changes our rationality. It controls our being and becomes our whole.

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO