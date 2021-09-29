CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The trickle-down effect if there is a government shutdown

By Evan Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) – The clock is ticking for U.S. lawmakers to find a compromise on two major pieces of legislation to keep the government-funded. One focuses on preventing a government shutdown. The other deals with raising the debt ceiling. “Economically speaking, those two things have largely different effects,” said Dr. Michael...

As US default looms, debt ceiling standoff continues in Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — If Congress doesn’t take action soon to raise the debt ceiling, officials say the country could face a crippling recession. Congress has less than two weeks to resolve the looming crisis. Republicans are still refusing to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling despite new pressure from the White House.
Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation's debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.Appearing on CNBC Yellen said that if a default were to occur “I fully expect it would cause a recession as well” along with preventing the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting the government's other bills.She said it would be “catastrophic”...
Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
Lawmakers Temporarily Avoid Government Shutdown

Lawmakers voted to prevent a government shutdown – temporarily, at least. Both chambers of Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that came just hours before the deadline, avoiding a costly shutdown. After the House voted 254-175 to approve the bill, Senators followed with a 65-35 vote in favor of the measure which now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for […]
U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included Bill Cassidy […] The post U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Legislators race to avoid possible government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A slew of deadlines are converging in the U.S. Capitol this week, all of them hanging in the balance as the possibility of a government shutdown draws near. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is telling federal agencies to get ready for a possible shutdown. “We...
Government shutdown looms amid federal budget feud

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. is facing a possible government shutdown next week because lawmakers are at odds over the federal budget. Lawmakers have the power to avoid the shutdown but have so far failed to avert the crisis. “They want to raise $5 trillion and spend it in the...
Virginia lawmakers react to potential government shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — As the government is set to run out of funding by the end of the week, they face a possible shutdown. In an effort to keep the government open lawmakers are trying to pass a new budget to do that. The clock is ticking for Congress...
Congress juggles agenda to avert government shutdown and default

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are running up against multiple critically important deadlines as they navigate a fraught political landscape where any misstep could have dire consequences for the national economy and President Joe Biden’s legacy. While some of the worst-case scenarios — a government shutdown, a federal default or...
Democratic leader vows to avert US government shutdown

The leader of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives vowed Thursday to avert a looming government shutdown as federal funds run out, despite a pledge by opposition Republicans to block the move. Republicans usually support raising the debt limit but have vowed to block any stopgap funding bill that extends the Treasury Department's borrowing authority this time around.
Office of Management and Budget prepares for possible government shutdown

The government is due to run out of funding on Sept. 30 without congressional action, so it's about that time again. When the U.S. government is within seven days of a potential shutdown, no matter the circumstances or state of play in funding negotiations, the Office of Management and Budget begins its standard shutdown planning protocol, reminding government agencies of the steps they should prepare to take.
Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
