West athletes wish East “Good luck” before the Battle of the Boot

VICTORIA, Texas — The Game of the Week will feature the East Titans and the West Warriors who are coming off huge wins last week. The Warriors beat the C.C. King Mustangs 61-21. The Warriors have had the boot in their possession since last year’s 50-20 win over the Titans. Since then, the Warriors have had to find a new quarterback and running back. Warriors head coach Courtney Boyce says in order to be successful this week, they are going to need to put together all aspects of the game and play as fast as they did against the Mustangs.