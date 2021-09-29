CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

West athletes wish East “Good luck” before the Battle of the Boot

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas — The Game of the Week will feature the East Titans and the West Warriors who are coming off huge wins last week. The Warriors beat the C.C. King Mustangs 61-21. The Warriors have had the boot in their possession since last year’s 50-20 win over the Titans. Since then, the Warriors have had to find a new quarterback and running back. Warriors head coach Courtney Boyce says in order to be successful this week, they are going to need to put together all aspects of the game and play as fast as they did against the Mustangs.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Victoria, TX
Sports
City
Victoria, TX
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CBS News

California oil spill may have been caused by a ship's anchor: The pipeline was "pulled like a bow string"

Long Beach, California — A ship's anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn't quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Titans#The West Warriors#C C King Mustangs#Flour Bluff Hornets
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy