National non-profit in Collierville to help with healing process following mass shooting

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
 6 days ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly a week has passed since a gunman shot five customers and ten employees at a Kroger in Collierville. The next day, a national non-profit arrived in town to help with the healing process.

FOX13 learned the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was in Florida when a condo building collapsed a few months ago, killing nearly one hundred people. And now they’re in Collierville helping those in need as well.

“I decided to start a memorial, and since I’ve been back, it’s continued to grow,” Collierville resident Ida Lofton told FOX13.

Following the mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville last Thursday, Ida Lofton decided to lead the charge in honor of the memory of 70-year-old Olivia King, who was killed.

“A lot of people ask if that’s a relative, and I have to tell them, no. She was just my Christian neighbor,” said Lofton.

Since Lofton placed a yellow cross at a tree, the memorial has grown as people visit and pay their respects.

“We are a close-knit community. We will heal,” said Collierville resident Becky Hammond.

“Our job is to help them find the peace again that they’ve lost to some horrible, tragic event,” said James Kilgore, a chaplain for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is in Collierville to help the community heal. This national non-profit shows up following tragic events across the country to offer support to communities.

“I encourage those to come by and let our trauma-trained chaplains, trained in emotional and spiritual health, to then find that peace again,” said Kilgore.

They are a resource many like Becky Hammond are finding comfort in.

“Come up here while they’re here and talk it out. Have someone pray with you,” said Hammond.

The chaplains will be at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, October 1.

