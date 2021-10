Lithium is having a moment — and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal. A number of acquisitions of lithium miners have been announced in recent months, including a proposed takeover of Millennial Lithium Corp. by the world’s largest battery maker. Industry consultants, investment bankers and analysts see this as just a taste of things to come, even with skyrocketing prices for the silvery white metal that’s a key ingredient to power electric vehicles.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO