A man who was underneath his friend’s car last week while making repairs to it on a Newark street died after another driver hit the vehicle, police said. Israel Olushola Adebayo, 56, of Easton, Pennsylvania was under his friend’s Nissan Altima on Somerset Street around 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 when the driver of a Dodge Charger who was traveling a high rate of speed lost control and struck the Nissan, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department. Adebayo was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m., police said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO