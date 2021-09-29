CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten thoughts on the Cowboys vs. Eagles week three matchup

By Tony Catalina
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cowboys took care of business on Monday night. No way around it, the Cowboys let the rest of the division know who the big dog is in the NFC East. In front of a massive home crowd on Monday Night Football the Cowboys were able to assert their dominance versus a hated rival and get above .500 for the first time this season. There was a lot to take in on Monday night, and here are 10 thoughts from their convincing week three victory.

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

