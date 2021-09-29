BriseBois had a tough act to follow and exceeded expectations

Hockey time in Tennessee is quickly approaching, and we will finally have the opportunity to view this revolutionized Preds team in action. I have read your comments and understand the frustration, confusion, or indifference with both the team in addition to the lack of writing the last month and a half. Since the Expansion Draft and absent a few anticipated signings, there really has not been much news from 500 Broadway that I found to be substantively impactful for the current situation the Preds find themselves in. For better or for worse? Only time will tell. But with training camp and pre-season underway and the opening night versus the Seattle Kraken on October 14, speculation will soon turn to reality. I remain quite optimistic but where this optimism will lead remains unknown. On paper this team is mehh with Vegas predicting the Preds to finish with 84.5 points for the season and seventh in the Central Division, only over the new Central Division Arizona Coyotes. However, the on paper mehh also comes along with some bona fide players like Duchene, Johansen, Forsberg, Josi, and others (save your personal thoughts on these for now). On the other hand, there is a wide-open gap for young players to fill the roles and take advantage of the chances they are given. The latter of which consume a large part of the roster that will keep them fighting night in, night out.

