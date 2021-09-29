CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

BriseBois had a tough act to follow and exceeded expectations

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

One fringe benefit of becoming a newly-hired NHL general manager is that you are usually succeeding someone who was fired for not getting the job done. Even modest success in that first season is much appreciated. But Julien BriseBois didn’t have the luxury of following a failed executive when he...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Star Evander Kane Investigated For Allegedly Submitting Fake COVID Vaccination Card

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is at the center of two investigations. The hockey star allegedly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols and in doing so, may have broken a federal law. According to the publication Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the team. The violation is punishable in fines and potential jail time. Kane has had a rough summer. The league investigated and cleared him, after his estranged wife claimed he gambled on NHL games. New allegations made by the same woman allege Kane was sexually and physically abusive. Kane has not been in Sharks training camp while his problems continue to mount. KPIX reached out to a Sharks representative, but so far, the team has yet to comment.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Extend GM Julien Brisebois

Steve Yzerman may have built the foundation, but it was Julien Brisebois who put the finishing touches on a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion. For that, the Tampa Bay Lightning have awarded their general manager a much deserved extension. As first reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Brisebois has signed a new multi-year contract to remain in Tampa.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Patrick Maroon
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Vinik
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Open Sesame!

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It’s been a very long time since the Bell Centre was full to the brim and if TVA’s report is true, soon 21,302 fans will be admitted in hockey’s mecca. Of course, all those in attendance will need to be double vaccinated and be able to show their vaccination proof. This will be very welcome news for Geoff Molson and co. as it will make the team much more profitable. I assume that also means that fans won’t have to be separated in 500-people sections meaning that the Tricolore Sports shop will be accessible to all. We should have confirmation when health minister Christian Dubé leads the press conference at 1:00 PM.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Here We Go

Hockey time in Tennessee is quickly approaching, and we will finally have the opportunity to view this revolutionized Preds team in action. I have read your comments and understand the frustration, confusion, or indifference with both the team in addition to the lack of writing the last month and a half. Since the Expansion Draft and absent a few anticipated signings, there really has not been much news from 500 Broadway that I found to be substantively impactful for the current situation the Preds find themselves in. For better or for worse? Only time will tell. But with training camp and pre-season underway and the opening night versus the Seattle Kraken on October 14, speculation will soon turn to reality. I remain quite optimistic but where this optimism will lead remains unknown. On paper this team is mehh with Vegas predicting the Preds to finish with 84.5 points for the season and seventh in the Central Division, only over the new Central Division Arizona Coyotes. However, the on paper mehh also comes along with some bona fide players like Duchene, Johansen, Forsberg, Josi, and others (save your personal thoughts on these for now). On the other hand, there is a wide-open gap for young players to fill the roles and take advantage of the chances they are given. The latter of which consume a large part of the roster that will keep them fighting night in, night out.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Skinnerstadtsson Tonight / G2 Thoughts

It’s a Sabres game day! It’s also a chance to see the probable first line of your 2021-2022 Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres’ opening line of the 2020-2021 season featured a $23.2m trio comprised of Taylor Hall, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. This season’s top line of Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson will cost the Sabres $16.5m which is buoyed substantially by the $9m per year contract of Skinner. Fans will get their first glimpse of that line tonight at KeyBank Center for 7 pm puck-drop against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s natural to assume that this line will be considerably worse than the one that opened last season, and the underlying numbers would almost certainly tell you that last season’s top line would wipe the floor with this year’s group, although the actual counting numbers tell a different story.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup
hockeybuzz.com

Training Camp: Day 7

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Herald, NBC Sports Chicago, The Athletic Chicago. Here's a summary of newsworthy notes from Day 7 of Blackhawks training camp:. * Jalen Luypen and Ethan Del Mastro were cut from camp and will return to their junior teams with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Mississauga Steelheads, respectively.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

A “Buzz” About These Devils

Last night in D.C., the New Jersey Devils came back and defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4. The Devils youth movement is in full swing as Yegor Sharangovich, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Alexander Holtz, and Nico Hischier scored one goal a piece. All are under the age of 24. Although it is one preseason game, there is a buzz about these Devils.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Why the Toronto Maple Leafs WILL Win the Stanley Cup; Fri's Buzz

Today the Maple Leafs documentary “All or Nothing will be released on Amazon prime and the reviews are mixed, but they all lead to most who have seen it wanting more. I have not seen it yet, but I do feel very strongly about this team….a team I legit picked to win it all last season. My team previews this year are all designed to be as positive as possible, so I am going with the concept of why each team could win the Stanley Cup. This team is real challenge in the fact that they are absolutely talented enough to win it all, but they have yet to show any ability to win in the playoffs when everything matters…
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers set for back-to-back preseason contests against NJ and Boston

The Rangers play back-to-back games on the road this weekend. Friday, the Rangers will be in New Jersey to take on the Devils, then in Boston against the Bruins the following night. The lineup is not set for either night, but the line pairings will be tweaked from what we should see O Night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
hockeybuzz.com

You’re the GM. Make Your Trade Pitch For Brady Tkachuk.

As I have written previously this week, there are rumblings out there that the Blues have offered Parayko straight up….would that get it done? I don’t believe so….but it is intriguing…. So since the NHL Gms can’t seem to get this done, it is your turn…Put forth your best trade...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Golden Knights Fall 3-1 to the L.A. Kings

The puck luck simply wasn’t there for the Golden Knights As they fell 3-1 to the LA Kings last night in preseason game three. Here are some observations:. Whether it was coverage issues on the PK or players failing to find open space on the powerplay, the Knights struggled on special teams. In one Vegas powerplay in the first the Kings even outshot the Knights. Expect a more concise effort in today’s rematch.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Pettersson, Hughes absences loom larger during break between Canucks games

After a whirlwind first week of training camp, the Vancouver Canucks have had a minute to catch their breath this week, before part of the group travels to Calgary for the third preseason game of 2021 on Friday. After their travel group dropped a 4-2 decision to the Canucks on...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy