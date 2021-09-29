CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers get burned again, Rams awarded Jamir Jones off waivers

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their outside linebackers, but pretty soon they will be known more for their outside linebackers who have been claimed off waivers by other teams. As NFL rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players, the Steelers were hoping to get 6th round pick Quincy...

Spotlight on Steelers LB Jamir Jones this week vs the Bengals

Nothing like going from being a former undrafted rookie and roster bubble candidate to NFL starter in just a few short months. This is the position Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Jamir Jones finds him in as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals minus both of their starting outside linebackers.
Steelers Waive OLB Jamir Jones, Promote OLB Derrek Tuszka From PS

The Steelers announced they have waived OLB Jamir Jones and promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Jones, 23, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.
Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram Talks Positional Rotation Challenges, Jamir Jones’ Growth, Groin Injuries

In the first two games of the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense managed to utilize a great rotation of their top three outside linebackers, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Melvin Ingram. Heading into Week 3, however, both Watt and Highsmith are now dealing with groin injuries. On Thursday, Ingram was asked how those groin injuries being dealt with right now by Watt and Highsmith might impact rotation at the outside linebacker position against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field.
2021 Stock Watch – OLB Jamir Jones – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
4 things to know about new Rams OLB Jamir Jones

The Los Angeles Rams added some depth at outside linebacker on Wednesday when they were awarded Jamir Jones off waivers after putting in a claim for the former Steelers pass rusher. Jones was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and made his NFL debut in Week 1 with Pittsburgh, rising all the way to starter against the Bengals on Sunday.
Report: Steelers Will Keep Derrek Tuszka On 53, May Send Jamir Jones To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers were left short-handed upfront in yesterday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, an obviously contributing factor to the team’s anemic pass rush. Both starting outside linebackers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, were ruled out with groin injuries. That left just veteran Melvin Ingram, first-year feelgood success story Jamir...
Jamir Jones Joins Growing List Of Preseason OLB Darlings Who Left No Mark In Pittsburgh

It was announced yesterday that the Los Angeles Rams had claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers. The Pittsburgh Steelers waived him earlier this week with the presumed intention of signing him to the practice squad, after determining that Derrek Tuszka, at the time himself on the practice squad, was a better fit for the 53-man roster.
The role that new Rams linebacker Jamir Jones is most likely suited to play

Like many of us, Jamir Jones was largely driven to succeed based on a commitment to his mother. A pact to work hard as reciprocation for all the hard work she’s done for him. Lakeischa Jones worked double shifts as a nurse so that she could send sons Jarron and Jamir to Aquinas Institute to play in a good athletic program, to stay out of trouble, and to go to college.
