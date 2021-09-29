Norwalk eyes turnaround at home

NORWALK — Everything felt so familiar.

The Norwalk High School football team never punted the ball in last week’s game at state-ranked Bellevue. The Truckers also held a Redmen offense that was averaging 41 points to 29 points less than their average total.

But in the end, Norwalk had another frustrating night on offense with five turnovers. The Truckers were unable to score in the 14-0 loss that included a safety to give the Redmen two points that dropped it to 1-5 overall (0-1 SBC Lake).

Now, the Truckers turn their attention to Friday’s 7 p.m. home league game vs. Sandusky (2-4, 0-1) at Contractors Stadium in a matchup of two teams that have played very difficult schedules.

“Our defense answered the bell and played really well last week,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “They did what they needed to do to help us win the game. Unfortunately on the offensive side of the ball, it was a mix of great defense by Bellevue and us making mistakes.”

The Truckers have fumbled 10 times and been intercepted six times. Sandusky has just six turnovers in six weeks.

“Turnovers have been the theme of the year,” Fox said. “We need to figure out how to eliminate it. We’re working on different ways and avenues this week as far as changes to continue and try and correct it. We were in the red zone several times and never punted … we have to make changes and get this turned around.”

Norwalk’s schedule has included Mansfield Senior (4-2), Olmsted Falls (5-1), and Division III No. 13-ranked Columbus Bishop Hartley (4-2) and Div. IV No. 13 Bellevue (5-1).

In four straight losses, Sandusky has faced Div. II No. 14 Fremont Ross (5-1), Parma Padua Franciscan (5-1), Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-3) and Tiffin Columbian (4-2).

“It’s one of those situations where we can look through their glasses,” Fox said of Sandusky. “Their schedule hasn’t been friendly, either. We know the SBC Lake is what it is in that regard.”

The Blue Streaks are led offensively by senior quarterback Michael Franklin. He is 67-of-116 passing for 820 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 338 yards and 2 TDs on 69 attempts.

Also on offense for the Streaks, Michael Pisarsky adds 292 yards and 4 TDs on 60 attempts, while Desmond Williams has 226 yards and 3 TDs on 35 rushes with nine catches for 141 yards and a receiving TD. Maurice Armstrong leads all receivers with 24 catches for 312 yards and 6 TDs.

“They have a lot of talent, especially in the skilled positions and a nice-sized offensive line,” Fox said. “But Franklin does a nice job using his weapons and he is the focus of the offense.

“He distributes the ball nicely and is a great game manager. We knew coming into the season … we thought he was one of the best QBs returning in the league and he’s not disappointing. And their offensive line is again just really solid.”

Sandusky averages 22.8 points and allows 25.7 points per game. Defensive back Kyle Justi has 39 tackles and a sack, linebacker Zander Johnson has 39 tackles, and linebacker Damarion Westbrook has 36 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Armstrong has an interception return and a fumble return for TDs.

“Defensively, I’m really impressed with their defensive backs and how they are able to play zone and do such an effective job in their coverages,” Fox said of Sandusky’s defense. “Their linebackers are always flying all over the field. Again, with their team speed, we need to take care of every opportunity as they come.”

Meanwhile, the numbers certainly prove the mixed bag Norwalk has been through six weeks. The Truckers allow 21.8 points per game, which is in the middle among the six Lake teams. However, they have scored just 13 points per game, which is the lowest output among Lake teams.

For Norwalk, junior Payne Flores is 64-of-117 passing for 762 yards with 2 TDs and 5 INTs and is the team’s leading rusher with 505 yards and 4 TDs on 78 attempts. Sophomore running back Jarren McLendon has 299 yards and 3 TDs on 58 attempts and senior Daniel Traczek adds 252 yards and 2 TDs on 58 rushes.

Senior receiver Sam Battles has 29 catches for 438 yards and a TD, and senior Jesse Cole adds 14 catches for 139 yards.

Senior linebacker Drew Shope leads the defense with 43 tackles and a sack, Traczek has 39 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Battles has 35 tackles.

Senior Carson Bauman adds 32 tackles from the defensive backfield and senior Kade Staley has three interceptions. Senior Jesse Harris has 28 tackles and an interception, junior Parker Evans adds 23 tackles, a sack, interception and a fumble recovery while senior Ryan Ritzenthaler has 20 tackles and three sacks.

Fox said his team has still kept a great mindset despite the tough losses adding up.

“They know we’ve had battles, and I’d say four of the losses were winnable at the end,” he said. “Even Hartley we were competing, but just started late. I think they see that.

“For them, the outside noise of others not understanding the schedule and what happens daily here is something they’ve been able to push out,” Fox added. “If anything, we’ve grown tighter in our circle and they believe in each other. They know what’s in front of us. We feel like if we can get things rolling and take away our mistakes, we’ll be in good shape.”