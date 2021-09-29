CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony sets a 3-film Karate Kid Collection for 4K on 12/7, plus Warner Archive’s October slate, new Blu-ray reviews & more

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 7 days ago

Today’s update is just a quick one, but we have more reviews for you and some great announcement news too... Now then, that announcement news... Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just set The Karate Kid Collection for release on 4K Ultra HD on 12/7 (SRP $75.99). The box set will contain the recent The Karate Kid: 35th Anniversary Edition in 4K, along with new UHD versions of The Karate Kid: Part II and The Karate Kid: Part III. The set is planned to street just three weeks before the debut of the fourth season of the sequel TV series Cobra Kai, which arrives on Netflix on 12/31 (New Year’s Eve). All three films will feature Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range, along with Dolby Atmos audio. The existing Blu-ray special features will carry over and you’ll get some new features too, including deleted scenes for the first two films. Here’s what the set looks like (and if you click here, or on the image below, you can pre-order it right now on Amazon.com)...

