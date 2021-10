Story & Photos by Don Backman (some photos provided) “We hauled out 127 bags of garbage,” Sara McClendon, local resident and the Northwest Region Director for the Oregon chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers, explained during an interview discussing the highly successful cleanup of Eckloff Road held on Saturday, September 25th, 2021, National Hunting and Fishing Day. This was also the same day as Oregon Solv’s fall cleanup. “We started at just after 11:00 (AM) and finished about 3:45 (PM) and got to Averill’s just before they closed. We even needed a third trailer so I had to call my husband to bring ours.”

