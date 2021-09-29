CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Community Heroes: SW Virginia man prepares to serve in Space Force

By Sara Diamond, Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFnrW_0cCEfxjP00

(WJHL) — The Space Force is a new military branch and not a lot is known about it. But among the recruits is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, 20-year-old Donavon Boardwine, who is about to embark on an adventure.

Boardwine says he is nervous but excited to carry on the military tradition in his family but in a new way.

“My dad was the first one to go into the Air Force in our family,” Boardwine said. “I wanted to carry on that legacy, but I figured that going into something new and it still being a part of the military will still carry that in a way.”

Southwest Virginia man becomes first in Tri-Cities to join the Space Force, according to recruiters

He originally wanted to into the Air Force until his recruiter told him about Space Force.

“We (Space Force guardians) monitor satellites, rockets, drones, and whatnot. Anything technological goes through Space Force,” he explained. “That was just super interesting to me. I’m a big tech guy.”

Boardwine signed up for several jobs in the Space Force, with some requiring going to tech school in Texas for several weeks, then to California away from his family.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” he said. “Because I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I know that I’ll study, because that’s what you do in tech school. You sit there and study. But besides that, I have no idea what I’m going to be doing.”

He says the training and time away will be worth it.

“I want an experience. And, I obviously want to serve my country,” Boardwine said.

Right now he’ll stay on terra firma, but if he had the chance, he would go into space.

“If I had the opportunity, I would definitely go. I would have to talk to my wife, because those trips are months-long, regardless,” he said.

Boardwine says the Space Force is a tough sell to some who don’t think the U.S. needs another branch of the military. He says growth is a good thing.

“We’re branching out more. And, it will lead to better opportunities,” he said. “And, that’s good. You want better opportunities. You shouldn’t try to push it away. You should just embrace it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Washington Examiner

Why we need a Space National Guard component of the Space Force

There are compelling reasons for creating a Space National Guard to complement the Space Force. Building this new service from the ground up, we want to get it right. I was directly involved in multiple assessments regarding what reserve component augmentation of the new Space Force should look like. In each assessment, senior leaders of the Space Force, the Air Force, and the National Guard Bureau were in complete agreement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ellsworth American

Space Force to command satellite facility

GOULDSBORO — More than half a century ago, the U.S. Navy began operating on the Schoodic Peninsula, but its lengthy presence will end Oct. 1 when the U.S. Space Force assumes command of the Prospect Harbor naval operation as part of its consolidation of communications satellites across the nation. The planned transfer of command hinges on Congress’s passage of government funding by Sept. 30.
GOULDSBORO, ME
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Gazette

Analysis | Let Space Force have its Star Trek uniforms | Tom Roeder

I'll confess to a giggle when I saw the Space Force's proposed dress uniform. With a diagonal row of platinum buttons and a Nehru collar on the jacket that covers a conventional Air Force shirt and tie, it just seems a bit like a second-hand coat rejected by the producers of a Star Wars movie.
FORT CARSON, CO
Daily Press

Virginia sailor who enlisted fresh out of high school takes command of USS Ford’s air wing

The radio call boomed out over Naval Air Station Oceana as the two F/A-18 Super Hornets and the E-2D Hawkeye roared by: “DT, you have the lead, on the right,” from the F/A-18 at the front of the triangle of planes. as Capt. Joshua Sager pulled his plane up. “LT, I’ve got the lead,” said Capt. Daryl Trent, in the E-2D Hawkeye. And with that, the kid who enlisted in Navy fresh out of Monacan ...
VIRGINIA STATE
#The Space Force#Patrick Henry High School#The Air Force#Tri Cities
boisestate.edu

Vasko serves as panelist at Air Force Association’s Air, Space, and Cyber Conference

Ed Vasko, director of Boise State University’s Institute of Pervasive Cybersecurity, served as a panelist at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space, and Cyber Conference. The panel discussed the challenge of security demands for Air Force and defense contractors when collaborating with academia. To learn more, read about the event...
BOISE, ID
NPR

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier had its first all-female guard change in history

For the first time in 84 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier had its first all-female guard change, the U.S. Army's Old Guard announced. It was a milestone for the famed memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, which pays tribute to the unidentified service members who died in U.S. conflicts and typically draws crowds of tourists.
MILITARY
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound honors Hometown Hero serving in Navy

During this week’s Town Council meeting, the town of Flower Mound honored Hometown Hero Austin Emmons, who is currently serving in the U.S. Military. Mayor Derek France proclaimed Emmons as a Hometown Hero during a brief ceremony. Emmons, a Flower Mound resident, graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2020 and soon after enrolled in the U.S. Navy, according to a town news release. He is currently assigned to the Atlantic Fleet Weather Service in Norfolk, Virginia and is studying to enter the US Naval Academy, Class of 2026.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
WJHL

WJHL

