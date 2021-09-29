Community Heroes: SW Virginia man prepares to serve in Space Force

(WJHL) — The Space Force is a new military branch and not a lot is known about it. But among the recruits is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, 20-year-old Donavon Boardwine, who is about to embark on an adventure.

Boardwine says he is nervous but excited to carry on the military tradition in his family but in a new way.

“My dad was the first one to go into the Air Force in our family,” Boardwine said. “I wanted to carry on that legacy, but I figured that going into something new and it still being a part of the military will still carry that in a way.”

He originally wanted to into the Air Force until his recruiter told him about Space Force.

“We (Space Force guardians) monitor satellites, rockets, drones, and whatnot. Anything technological goes through Space Force,” he explained. “That was just super interesting to me. I’m a big tech guy.”

Boardwine signed up for several jobs in the Space Force, with some requiring going to tech school in Texas for several weeks, then to California away from his family.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” he said. “Because I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I know that I’ll study, because that’s what you do in tech school. You sit there and study. But besides that, I have no idea what I’m going to be doing.”

He says the training and time away will be worth it.

“I want an experience. And, I obviously want to serve my country,” Boardwine said.

Right now he’ll stay on terra firma, but if he had the chance, he would go into space.

“If I had the opportunity, I would definitely go. I would have to talk to my wife, because those trips are months-long, regardless,” he said.

Boardwine says the Space Force is a tough sell to some who don’t think the U.S. needs another branch of the military. He says growth is a good thing.

“We’re branching out more. And, it will lead to better opportunities,” he said. “And, that’s good. You want better opportunities. You shouldn’t try to push it away. You should just embrace it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.