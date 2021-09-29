IU’s Latin American Music Center presents concert for Hispanic Heritage Month

Acclaimed multi-award winning singer, songwriter and musician, Dinorah has performed for audiences throughout the U.S. and Mexico for over 25 years. Born and raised in Mexico City, Dinorah started her musical education at age of eight years old when she learned to play guitar and quickly developed a passion for Flamenco, Salsa, Bolero, and Ballads. Dinorah has performed with legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Patti Labelle, Celia Cruz, and many more.

