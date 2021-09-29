IU’s Latin American Music Center presents concert for Hispanic Heritage Month
The Latin American Music Center will present a concert at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Auer Hall and online in honor of National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. The event is free. The event centers around a performance of “Santa María de Iquique,” a folk cantata written by Chilean composer Luis Advis in 1969. The piece commemorates a failed Chilean miner’s strike in 1907 where the Chilean government violently suppressed workers.www.idsnews.com
