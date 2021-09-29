CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

IU’s Latin American Music Center presents concert for Hispanic Heritage Month

Indiana Daily Student
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latin American Music Center will present a concert at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Auer Hall and online in honor of National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. The event is free. The event centers around a performance of “Santa María de Iquique,” a folk cantata written by Chilean composer Luis Advis in 1969. The piece commemorates a failed Chilean miner’s strike in 1907 where the Chilean government violently suppressed workers.

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Mariachi's Bonitas from Sacramento!

Acclaimed multi-award winning singer, songwriter and musician, Dinorah has performed for audiences throughout the U.S. and Mexico for over 25 years. Born and raised in Mexico City, Dinorah started her musical education at age of eight years old when she learned to play guitar and quickly developed a passion for Flamenco, Salsa, Bolero, and Ballads. Dinorah has performed with legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Patti Labelle, Celia Cruz, and many more.
RELIGION
communitynewspapers.com

North Miami Beach Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Free Art Exhibits and Concert

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of North Miami Beach proudly presents “Hispanic Heritage Month Concert” on Saturday, September 25th. The family-friendly event, offered through the City’s Multicultural Committee and NMB Discovery Library, commemorates and celebrates the spirit, power, and influence that music and art have had on Hispanic heritage through the centuries.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
azednews.com

17 Books to Celebrate Hispanic and Latine Heritage

Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month is September 15th to October 15th! Scholastic is celebrating with books centering Hispanic and Latine voices, experiences, and joy that will resonate far beyond a single month of the year. To celebrate Hispanic and Latine heritage in your classroom, explore this list of popular fiction...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Neruda
Person
Violeta Parra
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s student groups celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15, and student groups at Saint Mary’s are celebrating by planning events to educate others and create a safe environment for students who identify as Hispanic. Saint Mary’s Student Diversity Board works to promote inclusivity on campus, focusing on diversity in all forms: race,...
MUSIC
WTHR

Children's Museum hosts fiesta celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS — Community members enjoyed free admission to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis Sunday to take part in a special event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Families flocked to the museum for Fiesta de la Familia, an event highlighting the music, crafts and colors of Latin American culture. Kids folded their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cuindependent.com

Center for Inclusion and Social Change holds event to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

On Sept. 29, community members celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the University of Colorado Boulder with an event at the Center for Community’s Dirks Patio. The Diversity and Inclusion Summit Kick-Off was open to all students, staff and faculty. Throughout the event, the students, staff and faculty enjoyed traditional Hispanic...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Latinx#Iu#Hispanic#Santa Mar A De Iquique#Chilean#Iberian#Jacobs School Of Music
Indiana Daily Student

Members of IU’s Hispanic community push for celebration past Hispanic Heritage Month

As members of the IU Hispanic and Latino communities celebrate the National Hispanic Heritage Month, many called for IU administrators and students to recognize and appreciate their culture beyond the commemoration. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic and Latino people living in the U.S. It starts on Sept. 15 and ends...
SOCIETY
Central Illinois Proud

Harrison Community Learning Center hosts Hispanic Heritage Month parents’ night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Harrison Community Learning Center hosted a parents’ night for Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday. During the event, students showcased displays and presentations on prominent Hispanic athletes, artists, and historical figures. Anna Rose, director for multicultural and bilingual programs for Peoria Public Schools, said the event represented students...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
ourquadcities.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Abarrotes Carrillo owners make American Dream a reality

Local 4 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Today we introduce you to a family who came to the United States in the late ’70s to follow the American Dream. Adrian Carrillo came to the United State in 1977. He worked in the fields for about 20 years in California before moving to the Quad Cities in 1998 with his wife and their 10 children.
DAVENPORT, IA
WWD

Inside Beauty’s Hispanic Heritage Month Efforts

Beauty companies are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a slew of initiatives aimed at investment and education. The Estée Lauder Cos. kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a panel between Clinique global brand president Michelle Freyre and Clinique’s first Latina global brand ambassador, Melissa Barrera. Called “Latina Representation in Beauty,”...
BUSINESS
westernslopenow.com

Hispanic Heritage Month honors Casabella Flooring’s Hector Contreras

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – Life in Hector Contreras’ hometown in Mexico was difficult, working a whole week just to make enough to eat. Before coming to America in 1980, he was living life but wanted to ultimately make his dream a reality. Thus, Casabella Flooring flooring was born. “It’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WSLS

Roanoke embraces Latin cultures in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

ROANOKE, Va. – From the beats of Latin percussion to the sizzling treats on the grill, hundreds of people embraced the Latino diaspora of cultures in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Representing Cuba, Chile, Ecuador and Argentina, the band Solazo was eager to share its talents with Roanoke. “Latino American...
ROANOKE, VA
twincitieslive.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Recipes

Like many cultures, food is a big part of Hispanic cultures and is handed down between generations. Chef and author, Amalia Moreno-Damgaard shows us two dishes that are popular in several countries in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. For tickets and information on “Amalia’s MesoAmerican Table” book launch on October...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy