Our old man editor thought he’d get away on the Amtrak Cardinal for a few days in West Virginia (which, in case you haven’t read, is awesome), but they kept pulling him back in. The “they” is the anti-safety, pro-car defenders of the status quo who can’t seem to understand that if we are going to change the course of civilization from climate-induced destruction, we actually do have to change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO