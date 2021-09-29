CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langerholc agriculture product delivery bill passes Senate

By David Hurst
 7 days ago
Wayne Langerholc

Pennsylvania farmers may soon be able to deliver products, such as milk, cheese and homegrown produce, to local homes without clearing a commercial registration requirement.

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, announced Tuesday the passage of his bill, Senate Bill 736, would permit farmers to deliver agricultural products for home delivery without requiring an additional “commercial registration.”

Currently, farmers need both a farm registered vehicle as well as a commercial registration.

“The recent pandemic has greatly increased the demand for at-home customer delivery,” said Langerholc, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.

“This legislation will make it easier for our farmers to get their produce to consumers.”

This legislation is supported by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, he said.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

