CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mallard?

By Paul Sheehan
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIm1e_0cCEeg0V00

Season 6 of “ The Masked Singer ” is so jammed with stars that they had to be split up into two groups. We saw seven of the contenders in Group A perform last week in the two-part premiere. On September 29, it is time for the first five acts in Group B to take to the stage disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

We’ve been reviewing the clues to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Mallard”? He is certainly a fancy fellow, all dressed up in a suit topped by a hat and sporting a monocle. But we are sure that the Mallard is someone associated with a more rough-and-ready life.

The Mallard is Willie Robertson of “ Duck Dynasty ” fame.

In the sneak peek, the clue for the Mallard (also known as a wild duck) was a photo of a old-style rotary telephone. Combine those two elements together and you get a duck call. And in his first video clues package we see the Mallard surrounded by dollar bills. The “Duck Dynasty” merchandise has generated sales approaching $500 million.

The Mallard recounts his life story, which ties into tales told by Robertson over the years. Like Mallard, Willie got his start selling worms. And young Willie was also a “human jukebox” on the school bus, fulfilling song requests for a quarter.

The Mallard boasts about his best-selling book and platinum record album. Robertson has bragging rights to both of those:  he penned a New York Times chart-topper, “The Duck Commander Family.” And his album, “Duck the Halls,” moved more than a million copies, thereby earning that coveted platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The first clues video concluded with a photo of Chris Pratt. The one-time “Parks and Recreation” star became pals with Robertson when filming “Jurassic World” in New Orleans back in 2014.

On episode 3, Mallard crooned a cover of “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich . While he sounded just ducky, he certainly didn’t have the pipes associated with the country music superstars name-checked by the four judges ( Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger,Robin Thicke )., The roster of talent rolled out by them included Jason Aldean , Dierks Bentley , Garth Brooks , Kenny Chesney , Billy Ray Cyrus , Sam Hunt , Alan Jackson , Toby Keith , Lyle Lovett , Brad Paisley and Keith Urban .

SPOILERS

Group A : Baby | Bull | Hamster | Skunk

Group B : Banana Split | Cupcake | Dalmatian | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for sure if the Mallard is Willie Robertson until he is unmasked. That will happen when she loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Mallard? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Say the First Clue Totally Gives It Away

Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Read on for the top guesses from the clues we have so far. At the moment, fans are guessing Skunk from season 6 is singer Tina Turner. For The Masked Singer season 6, a nocturnal creature is stepping into the spotlight for their big moment. The Skunk has been unveiled as part of The Masked Singer 2021 roster and fans have wasted no time in starting to brainstorm who could be hiding underneath the glamorous disguise. Details here and there have been shared, and now it's time to see if your guess is in line with what others are thinking.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

'Masked Singer' Wild Card Made Out With Jenny McCarthy, Guess Who!

"The Masked Singer" is off and running -- and so are their wild card contestants ... one of whom locked lips once upon a time with Jenny McCarthy. Question is ... who??? 👀. Here's the deal ... we've learned there will be two costumed crooners on Thursday's episode that come out of left field and are unpredictable in every sense of the word ... making 'em way harder to figure out than perhaps any other masked singer in the past. But ... we have a really good clue.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Willie Robertson
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Garth Brooks
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Drops “If I Didn’t Love You” Video with Jason Aldean

2021 has been an incredible year in music for Carrie Underwood. Her My Gift album took home the win at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. On top of that, the singer was also nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year. In the mid of her achievements, the American Idol winner recently dropped the video for her new song, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. The track is currently trending at number seven on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Baby on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Throwing Out Their Best Guesses

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is making history with its youngest contestant ever: Baby. “It’s our biggest costume ever. Cute as a button, give a giant hand to Baby,” host Nick Cannon said in a recent sneak peek clip. “It’s also our first human character, so along with its first steps and first words, this Baby is all about firsts.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Duck Dynasty#Group A#Group B#Banana Split#Dalmatian#New York Times
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Pufferfish Revealed as Seven-Time Grammy Winner

It was Back to School night on The Masked Singer, and some of the contestants totally scored A’s with their performances. We finally got to find out that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox after last night’s cliffhanger. But, the biggest shock of all is that one of the other standout performers was unmasked at the end of the show. Which celebrity was under The Masked Singer Pufferfish mask?
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Who Are ‘The Masked Singer’ Group B Contestants: Wrong Answers Only

The Masked Singer Group B is full of colorful characters ready to show off their vocal chops. Before getting to hear any of these contestants sing, fans think they cracked the code as to which celebrities are under the masks. Some of the fan guesses are even more ambitious than Ken Jeong’s guesses.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
904
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy