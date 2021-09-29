Huntington’s Noah Waynick makes Sports Center Top 10

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Noah Waynick made Sports Center Top 10 at number two!

It was a gorgeous, Moss-like catch against Capital High.

Waynick says he’s practiced this catch before in one- on-one drills for fun, never really thinking he’d actually use it in a game, but he had a bad adjustment to the ball and had to readjust fast and that’s when it happened.

He says the outpouring of support has been awesome.

“They woke me up at like 5 in the morning, telling me I was on ESPN,” said Waynick. “I was kinda mad they woke me up, but I was happy. My dad sent it to me, then my mom sent the link. That was probably the best catch I’ve made in my whole career.”

Even though this was an incredible catch, Waynick says he still has goals to accomplish this season.

“Make it to the playoffs,” he said. “Win this week. Go as far as we can. As far as they’ll let us.”

Huntington plays Spring Valley Friday night at home; the Highlanders looking to stay undefeated and stay in that number one spot for Class AAA.

