After 107 years and a couple of thousand games, the White Sox begin their final series against the Cleveland “Indians” with one of those seven-inning, day-night, “is this really baseball?” things. After this week, of course, the Cleveland team will become the first MLB squad sharing a name with a British newspaper (not first American major sports team, though — Phoenix Suns beat the Guardians to it. And then there’s the matter of them not even being the first team in Cleveland with the moniker, because there’s already a roller derby team or some such, and believe it or not, the roller derby team sports a better logo!).

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO