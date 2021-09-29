CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does The Problem with Jon Stewart premiere?

By Matt Moore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Problem with Jon Stewart marks Jon Stewart’s return to television after leaving The Daily Show in 2015. So when and where can late-night TV fans catch the new series?. The first episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres on Thursday, September 30. The Apple TV+ series will then debut new episodes every other week.

The Oregonian

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
Twin Falls Times-News

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
GeekTyrant

Second Teaser Trailer for THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Digs Into What We Will See This Season

A second teaser trailer has been released for the show that will welcome Jon Stewart back to TV titled The Problem With Jon Stewart. While the first teaser just poked fun at Stewart looking a little older than the last time he was on TV, this one really dives in to show us what Stewart has been up to, interviewing Americans struggling with various modern-day problems and talking about current events.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
imore.com

Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to dunk on Apple TV+ a day before his new series premieres on the streaming service. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make...
Mac Observer

Jon. Stewart. Is. Back.

We haven’t seen him properly for a while, but on Thursday Jon Stewart made his return on Apple TV+. The first episode of the accompanying podcast is was also released. First Episode of ’The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Now Available. The first episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart is...
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated late-night current affairs streaming television series, hosted by the extremely talented Jon Stewart, is here to address the hard-hitting issues that affect everyone. There will be an hour-long episode, focused on a single issue, released every other week. The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres Thursday, September 30. You can watch it on Apple TV+.
Apple Insider

Jon Stewart raises awareness of 'the scourge of missed content'

In a new clip, Jon Stewart promoted the "thousands of hours of high-quality content" that go unwatched on Apple TV+, which costs less than the price of a "high-end cup of coffee." Ahead of the debut of his new Apple TV+ series, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," the comedian appeared...
seattlepi.com

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, More to Perform at 'Stand Up for Heroes' Benefit

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Nikki Glaser and more are set to perform at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families. The 15th annual celebration will take place 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
kq2.com

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

Emerging from his TV hibernation, Jon Stewart has taken John Oliver's deep-dive format into a single issue and gone a step further in "The Problem With Jon Stewart." If "The Daily Show" offered a satirical spin on the news, this Apple TV+ series is essentially a advocacy-based newsmagazine, one where the comedy bleeds out incidentally more than by actual planning.
TVLine

The Problem With Jon Stewart: Grade the Daily Show Vet's Apple TV+ Debut

Apple TV+ on Thursday revealed The Problem With Jon Stewart, a new current affairs series that shares very little DNA with The Daily Show — you know, aside from the host. Rather than focus on the headlines of the day, the aptly titled program focuses on a single problem in each episode, with the premiere dedicated to war — or, more specifically, how the United States government fails its veterans upon their return from war. After a couple of jokes about how much he’s aged since he departed The Daily Show — “Very few people would be happy looking like...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Aside...
