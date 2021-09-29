CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Archibald Dealing With Medical Issue, Could Affect Oilers Salary Cap

By NHL Trade Talk
nhltradetalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready unsure of where the team was going to go with the Josh Archibald situation, things might have gotten a bit more confusing for the Edmonton Oilers. Archibald is the unvaccinated player for the Oilers that has made a decision about his future with the organization unclear. If he can’t travel with the team, he’ll miss their games in the United States. If he does travel, he must quarantine for 14 days upon return, thus miss a number of games. It’s somewhat of a lose/lose situation and the team was hoping he would make a decision about his vaccination shots this week.

