Owls drop district-opener
ANDERSON - The Anderson-Shiro Owls fell short to the Warren Warriors, 21-12, in the District 12-3A Division 2 opener Friday Sept. 24 at Owl Stadium. Both teams traded punts to begin the game. Teams battled for field position all night with both offenses struggling to move the ball early. The scoreless first quarter was dominated by the impressive Owl defense led by linebackers Jarvis Haynes and Duncan Benton. Each recorded three tackles for loss (TFL’s). Haynes also had a sack.www.navasotaexaminer.com
