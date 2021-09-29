Panthers' CJ Henderson: Full participant in practice
Henderson (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After getting traded from Jacksonville to Carolina on Monday, Henderson appears on track to make his debut with the Panthers on Sunday against the Cowboys. The cornerback has been dealing with a minor groin issue for a little longer than a week and was forced to miss Week 3, but coach Matt Rhule is optimistic about Henderson's chances of playing after he recorded a full practice Wednesday. If Henderson is unable to play Sunday, expect Keith Taylor to draw the start.www.cbssports.com
