NFL

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Dealing with hip issue

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockett was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Lockett had his leg twisted when he was tackled at the end of a six-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' Week 3 loss at Minnesota. At first glance, it appeared to be a potentially bad knee injury, but Lockett was able to return and recorded one more reception the rest of the way. Lockett likely is fine moving forward, but his practice reps may be capped in the short term to ensure he stays healthy.

ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 124-82 roll

Franchise quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time as division rivals on Thursday Night Football. In his first month as a Ram, Stafford has completed 68 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns. As a result, the Rams are second in the NFC West with a 3-1 record. Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns, and a league-low zero interceptions. Seattle is 2-2 and bounced back with a victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Seattle Times

If you think Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is underrated, you ‘just haven’t paid enough attention,’ Pete Carroll says

RENTON — As Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett tore through the Tennessee secondary Sunday, social media buzzed with a consistent theme. Lockett, Twitter concluded, might be as underrated as any receiver in the NFL. On Sunday alone, almost 100 tweets were published with the words “Tyler,” “Lockett” and “underrated.”. If Lockett...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seahawks’ Lockett Shies Away From Attention After Hot Start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has become one of just six players to have at least one touchdown of 60 yards or more in each of the first two games of a season. He’s the first to do it since Steve Smith in 2007. Lockett could join another elite list with a big game this week against the Vikings. The Seahawks say that only Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Clark have had 100 yards receiving and a TD in three straight games to start a season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Off to Historic Start, Tyler Lockett Finding 'Freedom' in Shane Waldron's Offense

RENTON, WA — With a team-high eight receptions for 178 yards against the Titans, Tyler Lockett continued to etch his name into the history books. His 278 receiving yards over the first two weeks of the year is the most any Seahawks wideout has ever recorded to start a season, surpassing Hall of Famer Steve Largent's previous franchise record of 215. This comes after setting the team's single-season record in receptions with 100 in 2020.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Assured Tyler Lockett doesn’t need more money or praise: ‘I’m a healthier type of hungry’

Russell Wilson thinks Tyler Lockett is “magical.”. Shane Waldron thinks Lockett has “God’s gift.”. Last season, Lockett set a Seahawks record for a season with 100 catches. This March, he signed a four-year contract worth up to $69.2 million that guaranteed him $37 million. To hear him tell it, that’s $37 million more than he truly needs, beyond what he’s already earned in seven years in the NFL with Seattle.
NFL
Field Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 9/22: Tyler Lockett off to terrific start to 2021 season

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their final thoughts from Seattle's embarrassing Week 2 overtime defeat to Tennessee, including a stagnant, rhythm-less offense struggling to sustain drives during a decisive second half. Is Seahawks' Pete Carroll showing a different, less patient side?. "Pete Carroll did not display his usual...
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Tyler Lockett is “just magical”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Tyler Lockett have taken their connection to a new level through two games in 2021. They’ll need more of the same to beat a Vikings defense that is susceptible to the kind of big plays Wilson and Lockett can generate. “Tyler, he’s just magical...
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett avoids serious injury after ‘awkward’ tackle in Week 3

MINNEAPOLIS — As bad as things were for the Seahawks on Sunday in a 30-17 loss to the Vikings, they could have been worse. But Seattle escaped what initially looked like serious injuries to two significant players — receiver Tyler Lockett and starting weakside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks was carted...
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks expect Lockett, Metcalf to play against 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury on the play.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Is Tyler Lockett injured? Will it affect him in Week 4?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a possible injury to Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and he shares his thoughts on if it could affect him in Week 4. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Notebook: Brandon Shell, Tyler Lockett Sidelined in Thursday's Practice

Returning to the field for their second practice of the week before Sunday's NFC West opener against the 49ers, receiver Tyler Lockett joined tackle Brandon Shell and running back Rashaad Penny as a non-participant with a hip injury. During Sunday's 30-17 loss in Minnesota, Lockett briefly exited the game in...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks at 49ers: Tyler Lockett questionable, DK Metcalf full go, Dee Eskridge doubtful

Tyler Lockett has missed just one regular-season game in his six-year career. There’s a question whether he will miss his second career game Sunday. The Seahawks (1-2) listed their record-setting wide receiver as questionable to play their NFC West opener at the San Francisco 49ers (2-1). He has a hip injury five days after a scary-looking scene of his leg twisting under him following a catch in Seattle’s loss at Minnesota.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Aaron Jones, Tyler Lockett top list of stars the NFL Draft missed on

As is proven every season, the NFL Draft is far from an exact science. Scout long enough and you're bound to miss on an evaluation sooner or later. I pride myself on "knowing the goods when I see the goods," however, and am happy to stack my success rate over the past 20 years with anyone’s – including the true draft experts running the 32 different scouting departments throughout the NFL.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, Curtis Samuel affecting Week 4 starts and sits

It’s already been a brutal week for pass-catchers, as A.J. Brown (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring), Chase Claypool (hamstring), and Rob Gronkowski (ribs) have been ruled out. The good news is fantasy football owners know where they stand with those players and have already made alternate start ’em, sit ’em plans. Unfortunately, several key “questionable” receivers, including George Kittle, Tyler Lockett, and Curtis Samuel, will be requiring frequent injury-update checks throughout the day on Sunday.
NFL

