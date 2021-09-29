Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Dealing with hip issue
Lockett was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Lockett had his leg twisted when he was tackled at the end of a six-yard catch in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' Week 3 loss at Minnesota. At first glance, it appeared to be a potentially bad knee injury, but Lockett was able to return and recorded one more reception the rest of the way. Lockett likely is fine moving forward, but his practice reps may be capped in the short term to ensure he stays healthy.www.cbssports.com
