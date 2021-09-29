CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 4, Episode 3: Same As It Ever Was TV Show Trailer [NBC]

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 3: Same As It Ever Was TV show trailer has been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Plot Synopsis. New Amsterdam‘s plot synopsis: “New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the...

film-book.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 14]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) — after five seasons. NBC then stepped in to pick up the comedy for season 6 and beyond.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocko Sims
Person
Freema Agyeman
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Tyler Labine
Person
Anupam Kher
film-book.com

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022) Teaser Trailer: The Targaryen Kingdom 200 Years before GAME OF THRONES [HBO]

HBO‘s House of the Dragon (2022) teaser trailer has been released. The House of the Dragon trailer stars Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, Theo Nate, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, Greg Yaitanes, and Sonoya Mizuno.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CHICAGO FIRE: Season 10, Episode 3: Counting Your Breaths Plot Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

Chicago Fire Counting Your Breaths Plot Synopsis and Air Date. NBC‘s Chicago Fire: Season 10, Episode 3: Counting Your Breaths plot synopsis and air date have been released. Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, and Miranda Rae Mayo.
CHICAGO, IL
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Five? Has the NBC Medical Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the New Amsterdam TV show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine, with Michelle Forbes, Sandra Mae Frank, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman recurring. Doctor Max Goodwin (Eggold) is a caring physician whose goal is to fix a broken medical system and to provide exceptional care to the people who need it most. He inspires (almost) everyone around him, and will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded, and underappreciated New Amsterdam Medical Center. Those working with Goodwin include Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery), the head of the ER; oncologist Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman); cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Sims); and psychiatrist Dr. Iggy Frome (Labine). In season four, following a tough year, it’s a new chapter in the characters’ lives, focused on finding more joy. That may not be easy with the addition of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Forbes) to the team. In an effort to help turn around the overburdened and underfunded hospital, her first order of business is to tear down every progressive program Max has erected.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#Nbc Page#Same As It Ever Was#Pinterest#The New Amsterdam Same#Filmbook#Tumblr
International Business Times

'86 Eighty-Six' Season 2, Episode 1 Synopsis, Promo Out [Spoilers]

The quest to find a safe haven continues for Lena and members of the Eighty-Six in "86 Eighty-Six" Season 2, Episode 1 (Episode 12). The new season will pick things from six months after the Spearhead squad’s farewell. The official website has released the synopsis of "86 Eighty-Six" Season 2,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
film-book.com

RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

THE SIMPSONS: Season 33, Episode 4: The Wayz We Were Plot Synopsis & Air Date [Fox]

The Simpsons The Wayz We Were Plot Synopsis and Air Date. Fox‘s The Simpsons: Season 33, Episode 4: The Wayz We Were plot synopsis and air date have been released. The Simpsons stars Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Alex Désert, Chris Edgerly, Pamela Hayden, Grey DeLisle, Eric Lopez, Tress MacNeille, Kevin Michael Richardson, Maggie Roswell, Russi Taylor, Karl Wiedergott, Marcia Mitzman Gaven, Doris Grau, Susan Blu, Jo Ann Harris, and Christopher Collins.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

Video Movie Review: CODA (2021): A Film So Moving at Times that it Needs to be Seen

Coda (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Sian Heder, written by Sian Heder, and starring Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, Molly Beth Thomas, Ayana Brown, and Marlee MatliKyana Fanene. Crew. M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the...
MOVIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3: Same as it Ever Was

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3, “Same as it Ever Was,” Max and Helen are dealing with the full reaction to the reveal of their romance. Max once again took one of Helen’s valid concerns and made a big, impulsive decision, so we’re sure there will be blowback from that.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy