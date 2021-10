(WWJ) Anyone have an old trumpet lying around? There's a kid in Detroit who could use it. All this month, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is partnering with community groups and local businesses from around the state to hold an instrument drive in support of its Detroit Harmony program and its mission to put an instrument in the hands of every K-12 public, private, and charter student in the city of Detroit who wants to learn to play.

