January 6 committee subpoenas niece of former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, among others in investigation into Capitol riot

By Charles Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, insurrections loyal to former President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday, Aug. 26, against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending insurrectionists to disrupt the congressional certification of the election in January.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

  • Maggie Mulvaney was listed as a "VIP Lead" on a January 6 permit obtained by Women for America First.
  • She previously worked as director of finance operations for the Trump campaign.
  • She is the niece of Mick Mulvaney, who quit the administration after the riot.
The committee investigating the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 issued a subpoena Wednesday to a former Trump campaign staffer who helped organize the rally outside the White House that preceded the riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the Select Committee, informed Maggie Mulvaney in a September 29 letter that he was requesting documents related to her role in the group Women for America First. The committee is also asking her to appear for a deposition on October 26.

The subpoena was first reported on by Talking Points Memo , which noted that it was one of 11 subpoenas issued on Thursday.

In the letter to Mulvaney, Thompson said he read press reports describing how "those working with you" had been communicating with then-President Donald Trump and White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, "about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results."

Maggie Mulvaney is the niece of former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who at the time of the insurrection was serving as special US envoy to Northern Ireland. He resigned on January 7, lamenting in an interview with CNBC that he and other former Trump staffers would now be forever known as people who worked "for the guy who tried to overtake the government."

According to the Associated Press, Maggie Mulvaney was listed as the "VIP Lead" for the permit obtained ahead of the "Save America Rally" near the White House on January 6. She had previously been paid more than $10,000 a month to work on Trump's 2020 campaign, the AP reported .

