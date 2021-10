The University of Utah will welcome Amy Collier for a virtual plenary talk on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. As the associate provost for digital learning at Middlebury College, Collier provides strategic vision and leadership for Middlebury to create and sustain a global learning community through the effective use of digital pedagogies and technologies. Prior to her current role, Collier was the senior director for inspiration and outreach in the Office of the Vice Provost for Teaching & Learning at Stanford University. She oversaw online and blended course design and teaching initiatives and conducted research to inform effective practices across the university. Before Stanford, Collier was the director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Texas Wesleyan University where her team implemented nationally recognized faculty development programs for online learning and learning space redesign.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO