When plant-based meals met picnics, the result was Party With Plants, the only private, plant-based pop-up picnic experience in L.A. and the brainchild of sisters Sienna and Micaela Ricca. The pair started the business as an ode to mother nature, with the goal of sharing the beauty of living a conscious lifestyle. Each meal served during their whimsical pop-up is made from scratch using locally sourced and seasonal produce. Party With Plants offers in-home personal chef services and recently started hosting plant-based, multi-course dinners. We caught up with co-founder Sienna to learn more about her inspiration for fusing two of Angelenos' favorite things, her go-to L.A. spots, and more.

