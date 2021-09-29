Men’s Soccer Star Cola Bean on Being Named MASCAC Rookie of The Week, Credits Faith
One guarantee has been added to the shortlist: death, taxes, and Cola Bean delivering in conference play. The freshman forward has earned a new title in MASCAC Rookie of The Week by propelling the Trailblazers to a 2-0 record in the conference, netting two shots against Worcester State (the second being a game-winner), as well as drilling MCLA’s second goal on Friday night to defeat Westfield State.www.theonlinebeacon.com
