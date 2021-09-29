EPD investigate check fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Detectives are investigating after police say a $40,000 check from the city of Evansville was altered and cashed earlier this month. A police report says that the city mailed a check to an elevator company for construction services on September 1. Our media partner The Courier & Press says that was for work performed at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center. The City Controller’s Office reported to police that the company never received the check.