In Sports 9.29.2021

BOSTON (CBS) — Even with all the wild scenarios that could have played out on the final day of the MLB regular season, most baseball fans had an inkling that it would be the Red Sox and the Yankees — two of the biggest rivals in all of the sporting world — duking it out in the AL Wild Card game. That is exactly what Major League Baseball will get Tuesday night at Fenway Park. It’s win or go home for both teams, as the winner will advance to the ALDS to face off against the AL East champion Tampa Bay...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO