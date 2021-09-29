CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

In Sports 9.29.2021

 8 days ago

In the American League, the Yankees lead the Wild Card race by two games. The Red Sox holding a one-half game lead over the Mariners for second place in that Wild Card race. Two games behind the Yankees. The Yankees have won their last seven games. The Red Sox have...

ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner's 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
CBS Boston

Matt Vasgersian, John Sterling Both Botch Calls On Giancarlo Stanton Single During Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — A one-game playoff situation creates a certain level of intensity — for the players and for the broadcasters. Sometimes that intensity can lead to some mistakes. ESPN play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian and Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling lived that struggle immediately during the Wild Card playoff game between the Yankees and Red Sox on Tuesday night. With nobody on and two outs in the top of the first inning, Giancarlo Stanton stepped to the plate to face Nathan Eovaldi. On a 0-1 pitch, Stanton put a big swing on a slider, sending it high into the night sky in...
CBS Seattle

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Yankees Set To Renew Rivalry With Battle In AL Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Even with all the wild scenarios that could have played out on the final day of the MLB regular season, most baseball fans had an inkling that it would be the Red Sox and the Yankees — two of the biggest rivals in all of the sporting world — duking it out in the AL Wild Card game. That is exactly what Major League Baseball will get Tuesday night at Fenway Park. It’s win or go home for both teams, as the winner will advance to the ALDS to face off against the AL East champion Tampa Bay...
CBS Boston

Overachieving Red Sox Put Cherry On Top Of Season With Wild Win Over Yankees

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — To state the obvious, baseball fans in Boston do indeed want the Red Sox to win the World Series. They always want the Red Sox to win the World Series, and will always want the Red Sox to win the World Series. BUUUUUTTTTTTTTTT! Considering the Red Sox entered 2021 coming off an embarrassingly abysmal season, and considering outside expectations when spring training opened were relatively low, and considering the Red Sox fell apart after their surprisingly strong start to the season, and considering the Yankees absolutely worked over the Red Sox for the final three months of the...
CBS Boston

Red Sox End Yankees' Season, Advance To ALDS With Win In AL Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are moving on. And the New York Yankees are going home. In the must-win, do-or-die Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, the Red Sox were the better team from start to finish, winning 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd. Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered for Boston, while Alex Verdugo drove in three runs. Nathan Eovaldi made it through five shutout innings before surrendering a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. He struck out eight batters while allowing the one run and four hits with zero walks...
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly 'furious' after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
