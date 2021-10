How the St. Louis Blues handle the next stages of Vladimir Tarasenko's career is one of the more interesting storylines at their training camp. The 29-year-old, who has struggled with a shoulder injury that has required three surgeries, was limited to 24 games in 2020-21 and just 10 in 2019-20. He managed a total of seven goals in those games (about a 16-goal pace over 82 games), which is a far fall from the five consecutive 30-plus goal seasons he posted before the injury.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO