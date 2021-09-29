Flood Advisory issued for Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Menard The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Concho County in west central Texas Southwestern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern Menard County in west central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen to the north and west of Brady. Another area of heavy rainfall was to the northeast of Eden over Concho County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Melvin, Brady Lake, Millersview, The Intersection Of Us-87 And Ranch Road 2134 and Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.