CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menard County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Menard by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Menard The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Concho County in west central Texas Southwestern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern Menard County in west central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen to the north and west of Brady. Another area of heavy rainfall was to the northeast of Eden over Concho County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Melvin, Brady Lake, Millersview, The Intersection Of Us-87 And Ranch Road 2134 and Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Eden, TX
County
Menard County, TX
City
Menard, TX
Local
Texas Cars
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
CNN

For the billionth time: Senate Democrats aren't getting rid of the filibuster

(CNN) — It's like Charlie Brown, Lucy and the football. Every few weeks, someone -- or several someones -- within the Democratic party suggest that its Party's senators are totally fed up with Republican opposition to [pick your issue] and are seriously considering doing away with the legislative filibuster. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy