Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 44-year old Robert Bromberg of Broadway in Bayonne was taken into custody at 7:53 pm on Monday, September 26 from the area of 30th Street and Prospect Avenue. An officer in the area of 32nd Street and Avenue E observed a black colored Jeep activate red and blue emergency lights and an audible siren as it proceeded to go around another vehicle waiting at the red traffic signal.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO