Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Young by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Young A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN YOUNG COUNTY At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Graham, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Two and one quarter inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Graham and Newcastle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
