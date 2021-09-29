CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

 2021-09-29

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County through 500 PM MST At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mountainaire, or 8 miles south of Flagstaff, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mountainaire, Walnut Canyon National Monument, Kachina Village, Upper Lake Mary, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Walnut Canyon Visitors Center, Lower Lake Mary, Canyon Vista Campground and Lake View Campground. This includes Interstate 17 between mile markers 334 and 335. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

