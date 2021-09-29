Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCulloch The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McCulloch County in west central Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brady Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brady, Brady Lake, Rochelle, Voca and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch- San Saba County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH