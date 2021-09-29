CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Students react to body found near UW Green Bay campus

By Caroline Hogan
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfLl1_0cCEXFG700

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating what they call a homicide, after a body was discovered on the intersection of Champeau and Sussex Road on Tuesday. It's on the edge of the UW Green Bay campus, in a residential area with white picket fences. A rather unexpected place to find a body.

"It's not a campus that you'd think stuff like that would be happening," said Cade Meyer, a freshman at UWGB.

Students today are reacting to the news. They said they've received emails, but like many, are frustrated with the lack of information.

"We've been getting a lot of emails about how there was, like, a dead body found, and something about a fire, and how we shouldn't be worried about it, which is kind of concerning," said UWGB sophomore Reima Abusalma. "They just told us not to worry about it, like, there's police activity, but it's ok, don't worry."

But some students say there is a reason to worry, and believe the school needs to take the incident more seriously for the sake of their safety.

"Discussing it with other peers, we're kind of concerned as like, we're just continuing our normal school life as if we didn't find, like, a body on campus," said Beyonce Moua, a junior at UWGB.

The university and campus police are declining to comment at the moment because of the ongoing investigation. Overall, students are on edge.

"Even though maybe the person that died might have not been a student, nor the people that did it were students, it still happened near where we're supposed to feel safe on campus, away from homes."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Campus Police#Uwgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NBC 26 WGBA

New K-9 secured for Door Co. Sheriff's Dept.

The Door County Sheriff's Office has secured a new K-9 deputy, but are still looking for help to get a second one on the team. The Crime Prevention Foundation, a partnership between the department and Door Co. Community Foundation, said K-9 Leo is the newest addition on the force. That's thanks to a generous couple, Mike and Marge McCoy, who have fully funded the purchase and training of Leo and his handler Deputy Matt Tassoul.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy