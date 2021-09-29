Students react to body found near UW Green Bay campus

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating what they call a homicide, after a body was discovered on the intersection of Champeau and Sussex Road on Tuesday. It's on the edge of the UW Green Bay campus, in a residential area with white picket fences. A rather unexpected place to find a body.

"It's not a campus that you'd think stuff like that would be happening," said Cade Meyer, a freshman at UWGB.

Students today are reacting to the news. They said they've received emails, but like many, are frustrated with the lack of information.

"We've been getting a lot of emails about how there was, like, a dead body found, and something about a fire, and how we shouldn't be worried about it, which is kind of concerning," said UWGB sophomore Reima Abusalma. "They just told us not to worry about it, like, there's police activity, but it's ok, don't worry."

But some students say there is a reason to worry, and believe the school needs to take the incident more seriously for the sake of their safety.

"Discussing it with other peers, we're kind of concerned as like, we're just continuing our normal school life as if we didn't find, like, a body on campus," said Beyonce Moua, a junior at UWGB.

The university and campus police are declining to comment at the moment because of the ongoing investigation. Overall, students are on edge.

"Even though maybe the person that died might have not been a student, nor the people that did it were students, it still happened near where we're supposed to feel safe on campus, away from homes."