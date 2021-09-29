CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 7 days ago

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the most recent trading day at $193.07, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TXN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TXN is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.65 billion, up 21.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.86 per share and revenue of $17.94 billion, which would represent changes of +31.66% and +24.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TXN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TXN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TXN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.37, so we one might conclude that TXN is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects First Republic Bank (FRC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Maximus (MMS) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn't want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?.
Here's Why Momentum in Axos Financial (AX) Should Keep going

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it.
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Utilities Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

