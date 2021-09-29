CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.17, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 7.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SCCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 69.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 27.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $10.97 billion, which would represent changes of +117.73% and +37.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCCO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.95% lower. SCCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note SCCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.84.

Investors should also note that SCCO has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scco#Southern Copper#Scco Rrb#Zacks Rank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects First Republic Bank (FRC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Utilities Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

355
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy