Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) closed at $19.31 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the hardwood floors retailer had lost 7.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LL is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 64.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $289.2 million, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, which would represent changes of -45.18% and +7.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. LL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LL has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.63, so we one might conclude that LL is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


