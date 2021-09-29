CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dominic Raab ‘open-minded’ about allowing asylum seekers to work in UK

By Rajeev Syal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYJfl_0cCEX6Op00
Raab has also advocated encouraging more employers to give prisoners paid work.

Dominic Raab, the new justice secretary, has said he would be “open-minded” about allowing asylum seekers to work to help tackle the UK’s labour shortage.

In what would be a major departure for the government, the former foreign secretary said such a move would allow people waiting for their claims to be processed to integrate and make a positive contribution to the UK.

His comments, in an interview with the Spectator, have been welcomed by campaigners who have demanded for a change to current policies which leave many claimants destitute. Most asylum seekers are not allowed to work while their case is considered and instead rely on the government for their housing and essential living needs.

As a child of a refugee – his Jewish father fled from Czechoslovakia as a child – Raab was asked whether he would support allowing asylum seekers to work while their claims are being processed. “I would be open-minded about it,” he reportedly told the magazine.

“What you want to try to do is turn this debate around, because the big challenge with migration over the last 20, 30 years – which probably wasn’t true when my father came here – is this sense that we just don’t integrate people well enough. If they learn the language and they can work, they integrate much better and they make a positive contribution,” he said.

In Thursday’s interview, Raab also advocated encouraging more employers to give prisoners paid work.

“We’ve been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work. Why not – if there are shortages – encourage them to do paid work where there’s a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?” he said.

As a general rule, asylum seekers can only apply for work in the UK if their claim takes more than a year for an initial decision and if any delay to their claim was the fault of the government. If they are granted the right to work, they can only work in certain professions which are experiencing labour shortages.

Reports have claimed that the Home Office has been reviewing the right of asylum seekers to work since 2018.

But a senior Home Office official earlier this month denied that there was any such review.

Asked by a member of the home affairs select committee if a review was under way, the second permanent secretary Tricia Hayes said: “We do not have any plans to revise those parameters at this time.

“We support people, but we are not looking to change the terms and conditions at this time.”

Critics of any change to the rules have raised concerns that more favourable rights may act as a ‘pull-factor’ to the UK.

In December 2018, the then home secretary Sajid Javid told parliament that he would like to review the ban. Asked about asylum seekers’ right to work in July 2019, prime minister Boris Johnson said the Home Office is currently “reviewing that matter” and that his government “will announce it soon.”

Last week, the recently sacked justice secretary Robert Buckland called for the government to allow those seeking asylum to be allowed to work.

“I was interested to read the leading article of last week’s Spectator suggesting that asylum seekers should be allowed to work as they wait for their claims to be processed.

“This already happens in Denmark. That system, I’d say, is well worth a look,” he wrote in the magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France accused of stealing almost five million AstraZeneca doses from UK

France has been accused of stealing five million coronavirus vaccine doses destined for the UK.President Emmanuel Macron allegedly worked with EU chiefs to divert the large batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to his country earlier this year.The vaccines were expected to arrive in the UK but were instead redirected from Holland at the eleventh hour, according to The Sun.The newspaper quoted senior government sources as saying the “outrageous” move could have cost lives if not for the UK’s successful rollout of the Pfizer jab.AstraZeneca boss Ruud Dobber had announced publicly on 22 March that a vaccine batch was expected to arrive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Dominic Raab confuses meaning of misogyny in BBC interview

Dominic Raab has rejected the idea that misogyny should become a hate crime in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder, but then appeared confused about its meaning as he suggested it could apply to abuse against either women or men. The justice secretary, who has said he is not...
SOCIETY
The Independent

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Joe Biden to stay out of Northern Ireland talks

The UK's Brexit minister has warned Joe Biden to stay out Northern Ireland Brexit talks, branding the president no more than an "interested observer". Last month Mr Biden told Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – warning that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. "Because we are embarking now on the change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy," Johnson will say, vowing no return to the pre-Brexit model of "uncontrolled immigration". 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Windrush campaigners left ‘humiliated’ after being ‘denied access to Tory party conference’

Two Windrush campaigners have claimed they were refused access to the Conservative party conference on Tuesday, leaving them “humiliated and disgusted”.Julia Davidson, who works with Windrush families in Peterborough, and Anthony Brown, co-founder of Windrush Defenders Legal, both reportedly faced difficulties in trying to access the conference centre at Manchester Central despite paying for full accreditation.Mr Brown told The Guardian that when he went to collect his pass he was met by one of Boris Johnson’s advisers, who allegedly told the lawyer he could only attend if he was chaperoned.“It was like when journalists go to China and they’ve got...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Office work policy for asylum seekers unlawful, High Court rules

The Home Office policy on granting asylum seekers permission to work broke the law by failing to adequately consider the best interests of children, the High Court has ruled. Ministers are being urged to take a “more humane” approach when considering granting people who are seeking asylum the right to work, after a judge ruled that its guidance failed to consider the “adverse impact” on the child when their parents are banned from working.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Right Of Asylum#Uk#Jewish
The Independent

French fishermen threaten Christmas blockade of UK imports and supplies in post-Brexit row

French fishermen have reportedly threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to Britain in an escalation of the ongoing Brexit row.They warned that they will blockade the port of Calais and the Channel Tunnel if negotiations over fishing licences fail.Brits “will not have so many nice things to eat” at Christmas if the issues aren’t resolved, one French official said. Only 12 twelve small French boats have been granted the licence to fish in its territorial waters out of 47 applications. French fisherman have now accused the UK of failing to grant them enough permits to make a living....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dramatic increase in round-the-clock tagging for ex-offenders

Dominic Raab is set to announce a dramatic escalation in the use of GPS tags to track ex-offenders, with tens of thousands more people being fitted with devices on leaving prison over the next three years.In his first speech as justice secretary to the Conservative conference in Manchester, Mr Raab will set out plans to spend £183m to increase the use of satellite location devices to track the movement of released offenders around the clock, with the number tagged at any one time rising from 13,500 this year to about 25,000 by 2025.And he will announce a £90m plan to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Tories are losing their grip as the party of ‘law and order’

It is “crime day” at the Tory conference, normally one when the party feels on strong ground, knowing its tough stance appeals to both activists inside the hall and many voters outside it. Yet the mood of Tory members here in Manchester is jittery on this issue. A revealing message on the screen in the conference hall reminded them that “we are the party of law and order”, just in case they weren’t sure. There is grassroots restlessness about Priti Patel’s failure, despite her sometimes desperate rhetoric, to stem the flow of refugees and migrants crossing the Channel in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK urged to tackle 'dirty money' after leaked Pandora papers

Britain's Conservative government is facing calls to tighten the country's defenses against “dirty money” after a massive leak of offshore data showed how London in particular, is the destination of choice for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people to conceal their cash. The cache of almost 12 million files, which has been dubbed the “Pandora Papers," was published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its media partners, including Britain's Guardian newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Inquiry will be wasted opportunity without legal powers to ‘get to the truth’, government warned

A public inquiry into the failures that let Sarah Everard’s murderer remain a police officer is a “wasted opportunity” without legal powers to “get to the truth”, campaigners have warned.Priti Patel announced the probe at the Conservative Party conference on Thursday, saying the public “need answers” over the case and wider issues in policing.“There will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed to ensure something like this can never happen again,” she added.But women’s advocates, MPs and legal groups raised concerns after it emerged that the inquiry is not currently on a statutory footing, meaning that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Who needs food or fuel? Welcome to the Tory party’s grand ‘British renaissance’

Welcome, one and all, to the British renaissance. It’s already started, in case you didn’t know. It’s happening right now. The “British renaissance” is the term Britain’s Brexit negotiator David Frost now uses to describe the food- and fuel-free times that he has personally bequeathed us through his towering statecraft. “The bad dream of EU membership is over,” he told the Tory party conference, coming live this year from a hermetically sealed bubble in central Manchester, known locally as F***wit Island. “The British renaissance has begun.” We have awoken from our nightmares. We have made it to the sunlit uplands....
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Which countries’ vaccines are recognised in the UK?

In mid-September, the UK government announced major changes to the country’s international travel and health rules - including its plans to formally recognise a number of vaccines from overseas countries.Prior to late July, only UK-administered vaccines were officially recognised.On 28 July, it was announced that the vaccine status of fully jabbed travellers from the US and European Union would also be recognised from 2 August onwards (provided they had received two doses of the same vaccine).On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed that, from October, it will increase the number of countries from which travellers’ vaccination certification will...
HEALTH
AFP

UK vows new pandemic support for workers

Britain's government was set Monday to announce new support for pandemic-hit workers after coming under attack for ending a furlough scheme that kept millions in jobs. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million ($680 million, 580 million euro) package of retraining aimed at older workers coming off furlough and at younger Britons, the ruling Conservative party said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy