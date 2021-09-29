CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberate the Caged Voices: The rose began to grow from concrete

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Part 2 of the conversation I had with Minister King X, Artivist, of K.A.G.E. Universal and California Prison Focus. Last month, we left off with him countering the guard’s lies and manipulations with a principled show of unity and love for his brothers in struggle at Pelican Bay State Prison, when in the midst of the December 2011 solidarity Hunger Strike with his comrades in Corcoran – he and his brothers were offered a deal:

Much respect and love to the Black Panther Party

Africans Deserve Reparations! Cause, Black Lives Matter!. Blessings of IMANI (FAITH) Esteemed G-o-ds, Elders, Sis-Stars, Bro-Stars and Youthful Revolutionaries!. May our Divine Mother-Father Creator of and in All – and Beloved Ancients and Ancestors from millennia past, yesteryears and, literally, yesterday – find you and (y)our extended Family in positive and healing Spirit. As always, WE encourage you and yours to continue practicing proven measures for protection against both known and unknown robbers of our precious health and lives. Asé.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Commercial

From the Right: Liberal newspaper writers show their bias

I'm no longer bewildered when I read a newspaper article that is full of bias and twisted data. In the Sept. 12 issue of the Daily Commercial there was a rather long article authored by two writers with the Tampa Bay Times. The heading read as follows: “Three minimum-wage jobs needed to make rent in Tampa Bay area.”
NFL
Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Authorities were looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito who went missing after traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in Wyoming in June of 2021. The FBI has now stated police found the 22-year-old. Officers found Petito’s remains, but a full identification has yet to be completed by the FBI. The human remains found in Teton County, Wyoming were stated to be consistent with the description of the missing adult. There is still information that has yet to come out about this missing person case. Laundrie has gone incognito because of the pressure to answer what is going on with this case. The search for Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Open letter to SFUSD: Don’t blame the literacy crisis on the children

We have thrown billions of dollars at the challenge of educating our children. And we still have teacher turnover. Willie Brown Middle School is on its fourth principal. Landon Dickey has left SFUSD for the James Irvine Foundation. Dr. Vincent Matthews is leaving after five years, continuing the school superintendent turnover trend here in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows that disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

For the second time this year, a statue of George Floyd was vandalised in New York. A memorial statue of a man who lost his life to police brutality, to nine long minutes with a knee on his neck as he begged for breath and mercy over an alleged fake $20 bill, has been covered in blue paint by an unnamed vandal. And for what purpose? What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?As much as I wish I could say this surprises me, it doesn’t. We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Homeless person destroys anti-vaxxer’s argument in six words

A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words.In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags.“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the lead protester yells through a bullhorn. “Are they dead in the streets with Covid? Hell no! Why?”A man pushing a shopping cart down the street then offers her an answer:“Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f***!”There is a moment of awkward silence, and then the bullhorn rant...
HOMELESS
TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

